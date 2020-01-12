'Star Trek: Picard' has already been renewed for a second season

CBS clearly has a lot of confidence in Star Trek: Picard. The broadcaster has already renewed the sci-fi series for a second season, suggesting that it expects a hit when the show premieres on January 23rd. There's no mention of when that season will premiere (we're certainly not expecting plot details), but it's safe to presume Patrick Stewart will be back as the titular star.
As with Discovery, it's easy to see why CBS would be so eager to renew the series. While All Access has an increasing diversity of shows, Star Trek arguably remains the highlight of the streaming service. A second season of Picard gives you an added reason to come back -- and, of course, to explore other shows you wouldn't have otherwise considered.