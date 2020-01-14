Latest in Gear

Image credit: AzmanJaka via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Your iPhone now serves as a Google security key

Smart Lock for iOS could save you from carrying a fob around.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AzmanJaka via Getty Images

You no longer need Android to use your phone as a Google security key. Google has updated Smart Lock for iOS to let you use your device's "built-in security key" -- that is, the Secure Enclave built into every iOS device with Touch ID or Face ID. From then on, you'll just need your iPhone or iPad nearby (plus your usual password) for two-factor authentication when you sign into Google on a desktop using Chrome. It uses a Bluetooth connection to ensure that it's really you and not some distant intruder.

This won't help you authenticate non-Google accounts, of course, and it could be a pain if you're the sort who upgrades devices frequently. It might beat having to buy a dedicated Bluetooth key in certain circumstances, though, and it's more secure than relying on SMS-based authentication.

Via: 9to5Google
Source: App Store, Filippo Valsorda (Twitter)
In this article: 2fa, app, gear, google smart lock, internet, ios, iphone, mobile, security, smart lock, two-factor authentication
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Amazon reinstates FedEx Ground as a shipping option for Prime sellers

Amazon reinstates FedEx Ground as a shipping option for Prime sellers

View
Apple's rackmount Mac Pro is now available

Apple's rackmount Mac Pro is now available

View
What we're buying: Steinberg UR22C audio interface

What we're buying: Steinberg UR22C audio interface

View
PlayStation's new Back Button accessory is a wasted opportunity

PlayStation's new Back Button accessory is a wasted opportunity

View
Google plans to nix third-party cookies in Chrome by 2022

Google plans to nix third-party cookies in Chrome by 2022

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr