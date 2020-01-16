Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Lyft’s autonomous vehicle partner Magna is done with self-driving tech

The auto parts maker plans to focus on assisted driving.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
53m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images

Two years after teaming up with Lyft to collaborate on self-driving technology, Magna said that partnership's coming to an end. The auto parts maker plans to focus on assisted driving products, instead of fully autonomous tech.

Magna isn't fully severing ties with Lyft, in which it invested $200 million in 2018, but the self-driving partnership seems to have been impacting its bottom line. They'll keep working together on other autonomy-related software and hardware. Lyft has also collaborated with Waymo on autonomous cars.

Ultimately, Magna doesn't think there's big enough potential in autonomous vehicles in the medium term. It sees more opportunities for growth in the assisted driving market (up to Level 3 autonomy) over the next five years.

CEO Don Walker told reporters that the industry is getting "more realistic" about how long it'll take before autonomous driving really takes off. As such, Magna plans to invest "where we're going to get a higher volume," CFO Vince Galifi said.

Via: Reuters
Source: Magna (Press Release)
In this article: autonomous, autonomous vehicles, autonomousvehicles, lyft, magna, self driving car, self-driving, self-driving car, selfdrivingcar, tomorrow, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

NPD's best-selling games of the decade charts 'Call of Duty' domination

NPD's best-selling games of the decade charts 'Call of Duty' domination

View
UK government opens trial for wirelessly charged taxis

UK government opens trial for wirelessly charged taxis

View
Behringer’s synth clone train keeps rolling with modular System 100

Behringer’s synth clone train keeps rolling with modular System 100

View
NBC's Peacock streaming service costs $10 for ad-free Premium access

NBC's Peacock streaming service costs $10 for ad-free Premium access

View
'Horizon: Zero Dawn' is reportedly coming to PC this year

'Horizon: Zero Dawn' is reportedly coming to PC this year

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr