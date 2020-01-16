NBC's Peacock streaming service costs $10 for ad-free Premium access

Like HBO Max and Disney+, Comcast/NBC starts revealing details of its new streaming service with a presentation to investors. Now we know when Peacock will launch, and how much it will cost in addition to info about all of its content. Like so many of the others, Comcast is launching this streaming service to boost its other businesses, so the first people with access are Comcast X1 and Flex customers, who can try it out starting April 15th. Comcast and Cox cable subscribers also get free access to one of the premium tiers of the video service.

Peacock has a free version, that is ad-supported with "next-day" access to some of its originals, new series from the broadcast NBC and other content. Peacock Premium also has ads -- execs say they're limited to five minutes per hour of programming -- plus full seasons of the service's originals, next-day access to current seasons of returning broadcast shows, "early" access to Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers' late-night shows at 8PM each night, Premier League soccer, Olympic streams and more. Premium access costs $5 if you're not a cable subscriber with Comcast or Cox, while removing ads entirely costs $5 extra.