Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: NBC
save
Save
share

NBC's Peacock streaming service costs $10 for ad-free Premium access

It launches April 15th for some Comcast customers, July 15th for everyone else.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

NBC

Like HBO Max and Disney+, Comcast/NBC starts revealing details of its new streaming service with a presentation to investors. Now we know when Peacock will launch, and how much it will cost in addition to info about all of its content. Like so many of the others, Comcast is launching this streaming service to boost its other businesses, so the first people with access are Comcast X1 and Flex customers, who can try it out starting April 15th. Comcast and Cox cable subscribers also get free access to one of the premium tiers of the video service.

Peacock has a free version, that is ad-supported with "next-day" access to some of its originals, new series from the broadcast NBC and other content. Peacock Premium also has ads -- execs say they're limited to five minutes per hour of programming -- plus full seasons of the service's originals, next-day access to current seasons of returning broadcast shows, "early" access to Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers' late-night shows at 8PM each night, Premier League soccer, Olympic streams and more. Premium access costs $5 if you're not a cable subscriber with Comcast or Cox, while removing ads entirely costs $5 extra.

  • Peacock Free: This free, ad-supported option will provide fans everywhere with more than 7,500 hours of programming. Peacock Free includes next day access to current seasons of freshman broadcast series, complete classic series, popular movies, curated daily news and sports programming including the Olympics, Spanish-language content, select episodes of marquee Peacock originals and tent-pole series, as well as curated Peacock streaming genre channels such as "SNL Vault," "Family Movie Night" and "Olympic Profiles."
  • Peacock Premium: Bundled at no additional cost to 24 million Comcast and Cox subscribers, this ad-supported option will additionally include full season Peacock originals and tent-pole series, next day access to current seasons of returning broadcast series, early access to late night talk shows, and additional sports – such as the Premier League - totaling more than 15,000 hours of content. Also available for $4.99 per month on all popular connected mobile and web devices for non-bundled customers.
  • The company expects to bundle Peacock Premium with additional partners in the coming months.
  • Premium customers can upgrade to an ad-free experience for an additional $5.00 per month, or any customer can purchase the ad-free experience directly for $9.99 per month.

Depending on your tier, you'll have access to various originals, TV shows, films, sports and news content. It will also have exclusive Olympics content this summer, including the Opening and Closing ceremonies live from Tokyo before they air on NBC in primetime.

NBC

Execs also showed off the Peacock app, which will immediately begin streaming video when you open it. As one would expect for a service in 2020, it will offer kids content filtering and parental controls, as well as custom profiles. For the investors, they showed off a lot of the advertising technology that's backing the service, and claim that it will offer a new level of transparency for why you're seeing certain ads, as well as advertising that's relevant to viewers. They targeted 30 - 35 million active users by the end of 2024, a number that compares to Disney+'s estimate of 60 to 90 million subscribers by then. One difference is that Comcast/NBC is pitching this service (at least right now) for the US only.

Developing...

Source: NBC Universal
In this article: business, comcast, entertainment, internet video, NBC, Peacock, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Porn cam network leaked sensitive data for thousands of models

Porn cam network leaked sensitive data for thousands of models

View
Nancy Pelosi claims Facebook doesn’t care about the truth

Nancy Pelosi claims Facebook doesn’t care about the truth

View
NBC's Peacock lineup includes Mindy Kaling, Norman Lear and 'MacGruber'

NBC's Peacock lineup includes Mindy Kaling, Norman Lear and 'MacGruber'

View
Wirecutter's best deals: Save $99 on a 55-inch TCL 5 Series 4K TV

Wirecutter's best deals: Save $99 on a 55-inch TCL 5 Series 4K TV

View
'World of Horror' brings MS Paint terror to Steam on February 20th

'World of Horror' brings MS Paint terror to Steam on February 20th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr