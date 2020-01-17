Ben & Jerry’s made a binge-worthy Netflix and Chill’d ice cream flavor

In the US, Ben & Jerry's will also sell a non-diary take on Netflix and Chill'd made with almond milk. You can sign up for Ben & Jerry's mailing list to find out when the ice cream becomes available to buy.

Netflix is no stranger to ice cream-related branding opportunities. This past summer, the company teamed up with Baskin-Robbins to promote season three of Stranger Things by opening two Scoops Ahoy pop-ups in the US and Canada. Throughout July, the chain also sold Stranger Things-inspired flavors, including one called U.S.S. Butterscotch. However, compared to those one-offs, it seems like you'll have more time to enjoy the company's latest marketing tie-in.