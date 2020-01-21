Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple
save
Save
share

Apple could promote TV+ with companion podcasts

We'd probably listen to a podcast from 'For All Mankind' creator Ronald D. Moore.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
17m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Apple

Apple has considered producing podcasts to support its slate of original TV+ shows and movies, according to Bloomberg. The company reportedly sent out a call for pitches last summer and has since had discussions with the producers of its shows about making audio programs. Bloomberg says the company's goal in dipping its toes into the world of podcast production is to promote Apple TV+.

If the report is accurate, the move would make a lot of sense for Apple. By virtue of coming pre-installed on all iOS and macOS devices, the company's Podcasts app is one of the most popular distribution platforms for the format. Additionally, Apple is obviously heavily invested in the success of TV+, with the company going out its way to secure content from high-profile creators like Steven Spielberg and Ronald D. Moore.

It would also make a lot of sense from the perspective that a competitor like Netflix frequently releases companion podcasts to support its original programming. Besides one for The Crown, the streaming giant has also created audio shows for Wormwood and Stranger Things, among others. Fans also frequently produce unofficial podcasts devoted to their favorite shows. In both cases, Apple would be tapping into something that's already a trend in the industry.

Source: Bloomberg
In this article: apple, Apple TV Plus, Apple TV+, av, gear, services
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

HP's latest Chromebooks for schools include more durable keyboards

HP's latest Chromebooks for schools include more durable keyboards

View
Guardian: Saudi prince’s account used to hack Jeff Bezos via WhatsApp

Guardian: Saudi prince’s account used to hack Jeff Bezos via WhatsApp

View
Netflix changes how it counts viewing popularity, pumps up 'The Witcher'

Netflix changes how it counts viewing popularity, pumps up 'The Witcher'

View
Half-Life games are free on Steam until March

Half-Life games are free on Steam until March

View
Alexa-powered Lego challenge winners include a game system and waffle iron

Alexa-powered Lego challenge winners include a game system and waffle iron

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr