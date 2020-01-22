Latest in Gear

Image credit: AdrianHancu via Getty Images
Amazon Pharmacy may expand to the UK, Canada and Australia

The company applied for a trademark on 'Amazon Pharmacy' in those countries.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Business
Comments
AdrianHancu via Getty Images

Amazon may be expanding its prescription drug delivery business to other countries. The e-commerce titan has applied for a trademark on the name "Amazon Pharmacy" in Canada, the UK and Australia, according to CNBC. Amazon reportedly filed its applications on January 9th, in what could've been one of the earliest steps it took to start medicine delivery in countries other than the US.

If you'll recall, the company purchased online pharmacy PillPack in 2018, a year after reports came out that it was looking to enter the healthcare industry. PillPack is a medicine delivery service catering to customers who need to take multiple daily medications. A few months after the acquisition was announced, the tech giant changed PillPack's branding to "PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy."

Of course, a trademark application doesn't mean that Amazon's medicine delivery services will arrive in those countries soon. The company's plans may still be in the very early stages, and besides, applying for a trademark doesn't automatically make Pharmacy's expansion a sure thing. CNBC noted, though, that the applications give us a glimpse of what the service has in store for its customers in the future: they suggest that Amazon Pharmacy could eventually start selling surgical and dental instruments, as well as medical and veterinary preparations.

Source: CNBC
In this article: amazon, Amazon Pharmacy, business, gear, internet
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
