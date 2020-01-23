Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Foam Sword Games
Adorable co-op adventure 'Knights and Bikes' is coming to Switch

Explore England's most legendary myths.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Charming co-op adventure game Knights and Bikes is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The adorably illustrated game -- which sees two children exploring the ancient countryside and coastlines of England's Cornwall -- has been a big hit with fans since its successful Kickstarter campaign back in 2016.

Players first got to experience the game's unique artistry and heartwarming plot in August last year when it landed on PC and PS4. So the fact that it's debuting on the Switch so relatively soon after its initial release makes this a real indie triumph -- especially since it wasn't backed by any major studios or platforms. It'll be available from February 6th and preorders are currently 10 percent off.

Source: @foamswordgames [Twitter]
