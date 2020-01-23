Latest in Gear

Image credit: Roman Stavila via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Twitter launches Facebook-like reaction emojis for DMs

The social network just switched a couple of emoji options.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
16m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Roman Stavila via Getty Images

Have you ever gotten a Twitter DM that made you wish you could give it a thumbs down, laugh at it or just generally react to it like you can on Facebook? Well, now you can. Twitter has rolled out emoji reactions for Direct Messages, which looks similar to Facebook's with a few key differences. Instead of the heart eyes and angry emojis, you're getting heart and fire reaction options.

Twitter

You can easily react to a DM by clicking or tapping on the heart-plus icon that appears right next to a message. Double-tapping messages brings up the emoji panel, as well. The recipient will get a notification if you react to their DM, and they'll get your reaction as a text reply if they're using an older version of the app that doesn't support the feature. Based on what we've seen, you can add a reaction even to years-old messages, though we'd advise against going that route to not-so-subtly remind your ex that you exist.

Source: Twitter (1), (2)
In this article: gear, internet, mobile, reaction, Twitter
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

DOJ letter reveals the FBI recently cracked an iPhone 11

DOJ letter reveals the FBI recently cracked an iPhone 11

View
DirecTV satellite is at risk of explosion due to battery issues

DirecTV satellite is at risk of explosion due to battery issues

View
Microsoft gets the ball rolling on Surface Duo apps

Microsoft gets the ball rolling on Surface Duo apps

View
California says Riot Games' discrimination settlement isn't enough

California says Riot Games' discrimination settlement isn't enough

View
India will launch a humanoid robot ahead of its first crewed space mission

India will launch a humanoid robot ahead of its first crewed space mission

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr