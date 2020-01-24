Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Grab a discounted Pixel 3a and get a $100 gift card at these US retailers

Best Buy currently has the best offer on the mid-range phone.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

If you're in the market for an affordable new phone, Amazon, Best Buy and B&H have gotten into something of small pricing war over Google's excellent pair of Pixel 3a devices. Amazon and B&H are currently selling all three color variants of the unlocked 64GB model Pixel 3a and 3a XL for $349 and $429 respectively. That's a $50 discount from their usual price. To sweeten the deal, you'll also get a $100 gift card from both retailers at checkout.

When we first spotted this deal, Best Buy was also offering the phones for $50 off. However, it has since cut the price of both the 3a and 3a XL by an additional $50, making them $300 and $380 respectively. You'll also get a $100 gift card when you buy either of the two devices from Best Buy.

Engadget's Chris Velazco gave the Pixel 3a and 3a XL scores of 88 and 87 when he reviewed them. For the price, he found Google's mid-range phones offered reliable performance and battery life, as well as an excellent camera. As expected for two devices that cost less than $500, they don't include an official water resistance rating, but that's an easier omission to come to terms with when they're $50 to $100 cheaper.

Source: Amazon, B&H, Best Buy
In this article: engadgetdeals, gear, google, mobile, pixel 3a, pixel 3a xl, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best touchscreen winter gloves

The best touchscreen winter gloves

View
More than 20 attorneys general are trying to ban 3D-printed guns

More than 20 attorneys general are trying to ban 3D-printed guns

View
I am my own spy: A personal surveillance story

I am my own spy: A personal surveillance story

View
Fortnite Chapter 2's next season will start on February 20th

Fortnite Chapter 2's next season will start on February 20th

View
'Rocket League' loses online multiplayer on Linux and Mac

'Rocket League' loses online multiplayer on Linux and Mac

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr