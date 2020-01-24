Sega's new app lets you remotely win prizes from a real claw machine in Japan

Prizes include plushies, pillows, towels and other anime-based collectables, and a go on the machine costs between 100 and 200 Sega Points -- 130 points will cost you two bucks, although you can buy more at a discount (you can practice for free). You can also earn points for other activities, such as logging in regularly, linking your phone and so on. According to Sega, it'll take around a week for your hard-won bounty (because let's be honest, it's never as easy as it looks) to be delivered to the US. You can get one delivery for free each week, or pay for extra deliveries with in-game currency.

It's not a completely novel idea -- the very similar Akiba Catcher has been around for a while, for example. But with Sega's branding, and the fact it's available to play outside Japan, it's an idea that could become a bit more mainstream. The freemium title came to PC and Mac last year, but launches on iOS and Android devices in the US today.