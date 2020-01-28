Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dyson

Dyson hopes you'll throw down $650 for its lamp that mimics candlelight

The new light-up stem emits an expensive orange glow.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Home
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Dyson

Dyson's newest light, the Lightcycle Morph, is its most flexible lamp yet. At first glance, it looks similar to the Dyson Lightcycle, introduced last year, and it has many of the same key features -- like the ability to automatically adjust based on your local daylight. It also has three axes which allow it to rotate into different positions and the ability to emulate candlelight, but you'll have to shell out a minimum of $650 for this updated version.

For indirect light, the head rotates to bounce light off walls, floors and ceilings. You can aim the Lightcycle Morph at art for feature lighting, or use it more traditionally over your workspace. The Morph also adds a light-up stem that emits a warm, orange glow and can emulate candlelight.

Dyson

The Morph is available now in a desk model ($650) and floor version ($850). That's definitely a lot to spend on a lamp, but according to the company, it should last up to 60 years, thanks to its special copper rod cooling system that promises to extend its life span.

Like the original Dyson Lightcycle, the Morph adjusts based on your age -- according to Dyson a 65-year-old needs four times more light than a 20-year-old. You can opt for preset modes like study, relax, boost and wake up, or assign up to 20 different light settings to match your preferences. The Morph has a USB-C port and a motion sensor, so it will turn off when you're not using it, and it adjusts to changes in surrounding light.

Source: Dyson
In this article: age, ambient light, daylight, design, dyson, dyson lightcycle morph, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, home, lamp, light, lightcycle morph, lighting
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Metro Exodus' and 'Gylt' are February's free Stadia Pro games

'Metro Exodus' and 'Gylt' are February's free Stadia Pro games

View
FDA clears algorithms that detect heart murmurs and AFib

FDA clears algorithms that detect heart murmurs and AFib

View
Get ready to eat bugs if you want to live beyond 2050

Get ready to eat bugs if you want to live beyond 2050

View
This may be Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Flip

This may be Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Flip

View
Cadillac will add automated lane changing to its Super Cruise system

Cadillac will add automated lane changing to its Super Cruise system

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr