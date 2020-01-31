An animatronic Spider-Man will soon swing over Disneyland

Disney said that the "World Engineering Brigade" (aka WEB) will house the new Spider-Man attraction and let guests websling alongside the friendly neighborhood hero. You can get an idea of how the animatronic hero will work via a video from the Disney+ series The Imagineering Story dug up by SlashFilm (below).

It looks like the animatronic character is fitted with articulating robotic joints, then flung high into the air by some sort of bungie mechanism. Once airborne, he can do all kinds of Spidey-like maneuvers including flips and legs-akimbo web-spinning. The figure is then captured by a net when he lands.

Other attractions at Avengers Campus will include the Pym Test Kitchen eatery that use Ant-Man and the Wasp's shrink/grow tech to create super-sized and super small foods. Guests will also be able to team up with other heroes like Black Widow, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Dora Milaje, Thor, Loki and Iron Man. There's also Avengers Headquarters "where guests may witness Earth's mightiest heroes springing into action at a moment's notice all over the building," Disney wrote.