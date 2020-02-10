Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are $200 off at Amazon

Amazon has also discounted the bigger Pixel 4 XL. It's likewise $200 off, making it $699, instead of $899. Just note currently only the Clearly White model is $200 off -- the Just Black variant is a more modest $91 off. If you're set on buying the phone in black, Google has discounted both color variants by $200 on its website.

Engadget's Chris Velazco awarded the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL scores of 83 and 85 when he reviewed the two phones. The Pixel 4's Motion Sense feature, when it worked, was a highlight, as was its smooth 90Hz display. However, he found battery life was on the "low end of acceptable."

Buy Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL on Amazon - $599 and up