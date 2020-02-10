Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft's redesigned Office apps for iOS are faster and simpler

Don't expect many new features, though.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Microsoft

Microsoft is acting on its promise to give its mobile Office apps a makeover. It just released new iOS (and iPadOS) versions of Excel, PowerPoint and Word that all tout a "simpler, faster and more beautiful" redesign. Really, that's another way of saying they have a more consistent look with an interface that helps you quickly edit documents when you're away from your desk.

There isn't a surfeit of new features. The largest changes are to Excel, where a newly available XLOOKUP function helps you find cell data. You can also read and respond to comments directly from email. And whichever app you're using, there's a new alt text pane that helps you add captions and mark elements as decorative. The spruced-up interface is really the centerpiece here --the new capabilities are mostly nice-to-have perks.

Via: MSPoweruser, Windows Central
Source: App Store (Excel), (PowerPoint), (Word)
Coverage: Microsoft 365 Blog
