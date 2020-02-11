Watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event right here at 2PM ET!

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off at 2PM ET. You can watch the livestream below or follow along as we live-blog the event. Be sure to check in afterwards, when we'll share all of the biggest highlights.
We'll be live-blogging the highlights.
If you haven't been keeping up with the leaks, the Galaxy S20 lineup has pretty much been revealed. We've already seen its design, and we have a pretty good idea what its camera setup will look like. Still, Samsung is expected to make plenty of big announcements, and we can bet that there are still a few surprises.
