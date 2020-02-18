Latest in Gaming

Image credit: radub85 via Getty Images

EA's game servers went down this morning

Gamers are having trouble playing online and logging into Origin.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago
If you've been unable to play Star Wars Battlefront II or log into your Origin account, you're not alone. EA's servers are down, impacting thousands of users. EA and DICE community leader, Ben Wilke, confirmed the issue on Twitter, saying that teams are working on rectifying the problem. EA's help services are slammed due to the outage, and the company's customer support Twitter account warned that representatives may not be reachable at the moment.

It's one thing to be unable to play online, but many Origin users report they can't even access offline, single-player games. Hopefully EA will fix the issue quickly.

Source: Twitter
