SpaceX could send private citizens to space as soon as 2021

The private citizens will spend a few weeks training in the US. Then, they'll launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and spend up to five days in orbit. They'll fly farther from Earth than anyone in the last 50 years. If successful, this will be the first orbital space tourism experience completed entirely with American technology.

"Creating unique and previously impossible opportunities for private citizens to experience space is why Space Adventures exists," said Space Adventures Chairman Eric Anderson.

The Crew Dragon hasn't actually carried passengers yet, but it has successfully made it to the International Space Station, and SpaceX expects to launch the first crewed mission this spring. The Crew Dragon has also completed an in-flight launch escape test, proving that the capsule can break away from the Falcon 9 rocket and splash down in the Atlantic if necessary during launch, and SpaceX seems to have resolved the issue that caused an explosion during previous engine tests.