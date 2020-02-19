Latest in Gear

Image credit: JasonDoiy via Getty Images

Twitter acquires Stories photo and video editor maker Chroma Labs

The company didn't say whether it's working on a Stories-like feature.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

JasonDoiy via Getty Images

Twitter has acquired Chroma Labs, the firm behind an editor for photos and videos meant specifically for Instagram and Facebook Stories, as well as for Snapchat. Whether the acquisition means Twitter is also launching a feature for ephemeral posts remains to be seen. All Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour said in his post is that Chroma Labs' employees will be joining the social network's product, design and engineering teams.

Chroma Labs has also announced on Twitter that it's shutting down its business "effective immediately." You can continue using its app, Chroma Stories, so long as you have it installed on your phone. It will only be updated if a future iOS update breaks it, though, and it will no longer get new features.

Even though the app is shutting down, the company told TechCrunch that it's a full acquisition and not just an acqui-hire. Chroma Labs personnel will be joining Twitter's Conversations division, but again, the spokesperson didn't say whether a Stories-like feature is in the works.

Source: Kayvon Beykpour (Twitter), Chroma Labs (Twitter)
In this article: Chroma Labs, gear, mobile, Stories, Twitter
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Your Google Fit stats are now just a swipe away

Your Google Fit stats are now just a swipe away

View
Alphabet quits work on its energy-generating kites

Alphabet quits work on its energy-generating kites

View
Blue Apron considers selling itself as it bleeds customers

Blue Apron considers selling itself as it bleeds customers

View
The Galaxy Z Flip's hinge fibers aren't enough to keep dust out

The Galaxy Z Flip's hinge fibers aren't enough to keep dust out

View
Facebook's gigabit wireless rolls out in Puerto Rico

Facebook's gigabit wireless rolls out in Puerto Rico

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr