Twitter acquires Stories photo and video editor maker Chroma Labs

Thrilled to welcome the amazing @Chroma_Labs team including @picturejohn, @alexli, @joshuacharris to @Twitter.



They'll join our product, design, and eng teams working to give people more creative ways to express themselves on Twitter 🎨💬 — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) February 18, 2020

Chroma Labs has also announced on Twitter that it's shutting down its business "effective immediately." You can continue using its app, Chroma Stories, so long as you have it installed on your phone. It will only be updated if a future iOS update breaks it, though, and it will no longer get new features.

Even though the app is shutting down, the company told TechCrunch that it's a full acquisition and not just an acqui-hire. Chroma Labs personnel will be joining Twitter's Conversations division, but again, the spokesperson didn't say whether a Stories-like feature is in the works.