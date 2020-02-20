MGM data breach exposed personal details of 10.6 million hotel guests

If you've stayed at an MGM Resorts hotel, you may be among victims of the latest massive data breach. The personal details of more than 10.6 million hotel guests were recently posted on a hacking forum, and ZDNet has confirmed the data's authenticity. ZDNet said the data dump contains affected guests' full names, home addresses, phone numbers, emails and dates of birth. Names and information in the breach include tech CEOs, celebrities, government officials and reporters.

In a statement, MGM Resorts said it already notified affected customers about the breach last year, and that it commissioned two cybersecurity forensics firms to investigate the incident. While guests who only stayed at the resort more recently may not have had their information included, it's unclear which years were covered.