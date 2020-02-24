Disney+ discounts yearly subscriptions ahead of its European launch

In an email sent to the Disney+ waiting list, the company details a "limited time low price offer" which brings the annual price down to £49.99/€59.99. The offer is valid until March 23rd, after which the price of a subscription will return to standard £5.99/€6.99 a month or £59.99/€69.99 a year.

5 wonderful worlds await.

Limited time offer – only £49.99 for a year.

Sign up at https://t.co/vVdgBqf37h and start streaming March 24. T&Cs apply. Offer is valid until 23 March. pic.twitter.com/jFHS3bKujF — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) February 24, 2020

Disney has yet to confirm whether big-hitting shows like The Mandalorian will be subject to a staggered release in Europe, even though it is now available in its entirety in the US. The Simpsons is also said to be in state of limbo. In the FAQ section on the Disney+ website, the company has confirmed that there will be "differences between the content available in specific territories due to rights restrictions or other reasons."

Disney+ will be available in the UK, Spain, France, Italy, Ireland, Austria and Switzerland on March 24th, with customers in Belgium, Portugal and the Nordics able to sign up soon after.