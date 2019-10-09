Latest in Entertainment

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Disney+ has another subscription deal: three years for $5 per month

But you'll have to spend $170 upfront.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
45m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

There's plenty of hype around Disney+. Public pre-orders are open, and the service is scheduled to launch November 12th. But Disney isn't done trying to lure people in with discounted subscription deals. Its latest offering is a three-year plan for $169.99. As the Orlando Sentinel reports, that's $40 off the list price of $209.99, and it breaks down to less than $5 per month.

You might remember a similar three-year bundle that Disney+ offered this summer. That was available to Disney Fan Club Members and broke down to about $4 per month.

There's a good chance these discounts are striking fear in Netflix. Disney+ will be the biggest competition Netflix has seen since Amazon Prime. Current Netflix subscriptions range from $9 to $16 -- more than Disney+ before all of the bundled discounts. And with Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, Disney has the advantage of big names and nostalgia.

The new deal is available for a limited time -- though Disney+ hasn't shared a specific deadline. It's supposedly limited to Founders Circle members, but one Gizmodo reporter (a non-member) secured the discount. You can try for yourself at founders.disneyplus.com with the discount code PARKSPASS3YEARS. If you're feeling confused about which streaming services to commit to, check out our guide on how to get the most out of your streaming options.

Via: Orlando Sentinel, Gizmodo
Source: Disney
In this article: av, bundle, business, discount, disney, disney plus, disney+, entertainment, price drop, streaming, subscription, three year
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
Apple may launch its AR headset with third-party help early next year

Apple may launch its AR headset with third-party help early next year

View
Facebook rejects Biden's request to remove false Trump attack ad

Facebook rejects Biden's request to remove false Trump attack ad

View
800,000 Californians could be without power by the end of the day

800,000 Californians could be without power by the end of the day

View
Epic says it won't ban players for political speech

Epic says it won't ban players for political speech

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr