Disney+ has another subscription deal: three years for $5 per month

You might remember a similar three-year bundle that Disney+ offered this summer. That was available to Disney Fan Club Members and broke down to about $4 per month.

There's a good chance these discounts are striking fear in Netflix. Disney+ will be the biggest competition Netflix has seen since Amazon Prime. Current Netflix subscriptions range from $9 to $16 -- more than Disney+ before all of the bundled discounts. And with Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, Disney has the advantage of big names and nostalgia.

The new deal is available for a limited time -- though Disney+ hasn't shared a specific deadline. It's supposedly limited to Founders Circle members, but one Gizmodo reporter (a non-member) secured the discount. You can try for yourself at founders.disneyplus.com with the discount code PARKSPASS3YEARS. If you're feeling confused about which streaming services to commit to, check out our guide on how to get the most out of your streaming options.