HTC opens pre-orders for its $899 Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset

Unlike its more affordable sibling and the original Cosmos, the Cosmos Elite comes preinstalled with an External Tracking Faceplate that allows 360-degree tracking of a whole room. The faceplate, which will also be available on its own for $199 next quarter, is filled with sensors and relies on the device's accompanying SteamVR base stations for high-precision tracking.

As you can guess, Cosmos Elite costs a bit more than its siblings, since it already comes with a faceplate. A bundle with two base stations, a pair of controllers and built-in earphones will set you back $899. HTC has also revealed on Twitter with its pre-order reminder that the device will start shipping on March 18th.