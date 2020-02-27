The $35 Raspberry Pi 4 now comes with double the RAM

Raspberry Pi is celebrating its eighth birthday, and how far it's come in those eight years. Since launching its very first computer back in 2012, the company has sold more than 30 million units. Every year since has brought a newer version with higher specs and better processing power, with the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B arriving in 2019 with 40 times more speed than the humble original. Now, thanks to falling RAM prices, Raspberry Pi enthusiasts can get their hands on the 2GB device for $35 (around £35, depending on where you buy it) -- which is the same price as the very first version from eight years ago.
The Pi 4 2GB cost $45 at launch. Compared to the original, though, it has eight times the memory, 10 times the I/O bandwidth, four times the number of pixels on screen and dual-band wireless networking. As the company notes, thanks to inflation, $35 in 2012 is equivalent to nearly $40 today. So effectively you're getting all these improvements, and a $5 price cut. This is a permanent price cut, with the 1GB version remaining at $35, so opting for the larger memory variant is pretty much a no brainer.