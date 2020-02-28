YouTube’s appeal process is largely ineffective

YouTube creators have been asking for more transparency around the video removal appeals process. This is the first time YouTube has shared appeals data, but the info probably isn't going to make creators too happy. For months, the YouTubers Union has been calling for the appeals process to be overseen by a third-party council, and this new info could fuel its argument.

"Our team is focused on accurately and consistently enforcing our policies, and one of the ways we hold ourselves accountable and measure our success is by making sure that users can easily appeal our decisions and monitoring the rate at which they do," a YouTube spokesperson told The Verge.

YouTube removed fewer videos last quarter than it has in any quarter since it started sharing the data in 2017. The majority of those videos, 5.3 million, were flagged automatically. Most were removed before they attracted any views, and 52 percent were pulled for spam or misleading content. Just over 2 million channels were removed for repeat violations.

While cleaning up the platform is a good thing, the fact that YouTube shoots down the vast majority of appeals is not -- especially if you're a creator who relies on the platform as a source of income.