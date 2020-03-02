Latest in Business

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Facebook pulls out of SXSW amid growing fears over coronavirus

The move comes just days after the company canceled F8.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
44m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Facebook just became the latest high-profile company to pull out of SXSW. The company, citing health concerns, announced that its employees will no longer be attending the annual festival.

"Due to concerns related to coronavirus, our company and employees will not be participating in SXSW this year," Facebook said in a statement to Engadget.

The move isn't necessarily surprising. Facebook also canceled its biggest annual event, developer conference F8, which draws thousands of attendees from all over the world. And their withdrawal from the Austin festival comes hours after Twitter said it's pulling the plug on its SXSW plans after the company restricted all "non-essential travel" for employees.

Despite the high-profile cancellations, it appears the conference organizers plan to push ahead with the event as planned — at least for now. A statement posted to the festival website Monday states that festival officials plan on "proceeding with the 2020 event with the health and safety of our attendees, staff, and volunteers as our top priority."

Source: Business Insider
In this article: business, coronavirus, facebook, social media, sxsw, SxSW2020
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Waymo's first outside investment round includes car industry heavyweights

Waymo's first outside investment round includes car industry heavyweights

View
Pininfarina debuts ultra-rare $2.9 million version of its electric hypercar

Pininfarina debuts ultra-rare $2.9 million version of its electric hypercar

View
'Half Life: Alyx' gameplay videos showcase gravity gloves and more

'Half Life: Alyx' gameplay videos showcase gravity gloves and more

View
Facebook’s rebuilt Messenger is a big step towards unifying its chat apps

Facebook’s rebuilt Messenger is a big step towards unifying its chat apps

View
Leaked documents suggest Huawei violated Iran sanctions

Leaked documents suggest Huawei violated Iran sanctions

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr