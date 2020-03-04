Russian court says facial recognition tech does not violate privacy

Activists had hoped the courts would ban the use of the technology, which was rolled out in the city throughout 2019 -- the system cost at least 3.3 billion roubles ($50 million) and comprises more than 105,000 cameras.

The system -- which remained operational throughout the legal proceedings -- is now being used to ensure people are observing coronavirus quarantine, as well as to identify individuals at mass events and protests.

The case against Moscow's Department of Technology (DIT) was filed by lawyer and activist Alena Popova, who had a previous lawsuit dismissed on the same grounds. As Reuters reports, the outcome of this case has disappointed those concerned with the country's civil rights. "This ruling shows there are no legal defenses for facial recognition complaints," said Popova's lawyer, Kirill Koroteev.