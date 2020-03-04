Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Peter Cade via Getty Images

Russian court says facial recognition tech does not violate privacy

A court in Moscow says the city's 105,000-strong camera network can stay.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Peter Cade via Getty Images

While some countries are taking a stand against the use of facial recognition on the grounds of privacy invasion, Russia is taking the opposite view. A court in Moscow has ruled that the city's use of facial recognition does not violate the privacy of citizens.

Activists had hoped the courts would ban the use of the technology, which was rolled out in the city throughout 2019 -- the system cost at least 3.3 billion roubles ($50 million) and comprises more than 105,000 cameras.

The system -- which remained operational throughout the legal proceedings -- is now being used to ensure people are observing coronavirus quarantine, as well as to identify individuals at mass events and protests.

The case against Moscow's Department of Technology (DIT) was filed by lawyer and activist Alena Popova, who had a previous lawsuit dismissed on the same grounds. As Reuters reports, the outcome of this case has disappointed those concerned with the country's civil rights. "This ruling shows there are no legal defenses for facial recognition complaints," said Popova's lawyer, Kirill Koroteev.

Source: Reuters
In this article: coronavirus, facial recognition, lawsuit, Moscow, privacy, Russia, security, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon confirms first coronavirus diagnosis among US employees

Amazon confirms first coronavirus diagnosis among US employees

View
Ford announces an all-electric Transit cargo van for 2022

Ford announces an all-electric Transit cargo van for 2022

View
'Halo: Combat Evolved' remaster is now available for PC

'Halo: Combat Evolved' remaster is now available for PC

View
YouTube's tweaks to recommend fewer conspiracy videos seem to be working

YouTube's tweaks to recommend fewer conspiracy videos seem to be working

View
Pornhub is releasing its first non-adult movie

Pornhub is releasing its first non-adult movie

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr