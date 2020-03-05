Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: NASA

The next Mars rover will be named 'Perseverance'

What, we too good for Rover McRoverface?
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

NASA

During a live webcast on Wednesday, NASA administrators unveiled the official name of the upcoming Mars 2020 Rover mission. Say hello to Perseverance.

The name was selected as part of a nationwide contest held throughout 2019 by the space administration, drawing more than 29,000 submissions from k-12 students across the country. A team of 4,700 volunteer judges helped whittle those entries down to 155 semifinalists before a round of public voting produced the 9 finalists. Those submissions were then vetted by a panel of NASA administrators before NASA's associate administrator, Thomas Zurbuchen, made the final selection.

Alex Mather, a middle school student from Fairfax County, Virginia, came up with the winning submission. He was honored onstage by NASA admins as well as his school district's superintendent and school board members during the reveal. Perseverance is scheduled to set off for the Red Planet this July where it will seek out, collect, and store notable soil and rock cores for later retrieval and eventual study back here on Earth.

In this article: breaking news, Mars, NASA, perseverance, Rover, space, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

What does the end of Elizabeth Warren's campaign mean for big tech?

What does the end of Elizabeth Warren's campaign mean for big tech?

View
Pokimane signs multi-year deal to stay on Twitch

Pokimane signs multi-year deal to stay on Twitch

View
Google will start ranking sites by their mobile version in September

Google will start ranking sites by their mobile version in September

View
Does the Xbox Series X make gaming PCs obsolete?

Does the Xbox Series X make gaming PCs obsolete?

View
'The Last of Us' TV series is coming to HBO from the creator of 'Chernobyl'

'The Last of Us' TV series is coming to HBO from the creator of 'Chernobyl'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr