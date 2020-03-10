2020 New York Auto Show pushed back to August

The New York Auto Show was scheduled to open next month, but due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak it has been rescheduled for late August. Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association said in an email to attendees that "We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the coronavirus."

The rescheduled event will run from August 28th to September 6th, with press days scheduled for August 26th and 27th. This change also shifts it behind the new date for the Detroit Auto Show, which is currently scheduled to happen in June -- assuming it isn't rescheduled or canceled.