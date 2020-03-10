Twitter's new rules require labels for 'high-quality' bots

Not all bots are bad, but all bots need labels: those are Twitter's latest rules for bot accounts that don't want to risk getting booted off the platform. The change was made as part of the company's updated developer policy, which lays out a new policy for accounts that want to use Twitter's developer tools to post automatically.
Under the new terms, developers must "clearly indicate," if an account is a bot account, as well as the identity of the person running the account. The goal, according to Twitter, is to make "easier for everyone on Twitter to know what's a bot - and what's not."