Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney

Disney+ will start streaming 'Frozen 2' on Sunday, three months early

4K streaming for the movie will start on Tuesday.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
'Frozen 2' Disney

Sponsored Links

In a move that feels in parts altruistic and business savvy, Disney has bumped up the Disney+ streaming release date for Frozen 2 to this weekend. Many families are unexpectedly home and certainly feeling the stress of everything going on due to coronavirus, and could probably use a break to watch the much-loved movie. It's also a high-profile exclusive for Disney's streaming service, which has wanted for a hit of its own ever since The Mandalorian season one came to an end.

The press release didn't indicate exactly what time Frozen 2 will premiere on Disney+, but said it will be available only in HD initially, and only in the US. Starting Tuesday March 17th, it will also come to Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand and it will be available Ultra HD to all subscribers.

Source: Disney+
In this article: business, coronavirus, covid-19, Disney, Disney Plus, entertainment, Frozen 2, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Disney+ will start streaming 'Frozen 2' on Sunday, three months early

Disney+ will start streaming 'Frozen 2' on Sunday, three months early

View
Netflix pauses production on 'Stranger Things,' other shows due to coronavirus

Netflix pauses production on 'Stranger Things,' other shows due to coronavirus

View
Comcast suspends data caps, makes Xfinity WiFi free for 60 days

Comcast suspends data caps, makes Xfinity WiFi free for 60 days

View
Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board of directors

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board of directors

View
Google's 'triage tool' for COVID-19 testing will be Bay Area-only, at first

Google's 'triage tool' for COVID-19 testing will be Bay Area-only, at first

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr