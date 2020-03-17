Latest in Gear

Image credit: GitHub/Microsoft

GitHub's mobile app helps you manage code on the move

You won't be tied quite so tightly to your PC for programming.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
GitHub/Microsoft

Sponsored Links

Believe it or not, GitHub hasn't had an official mobile app -- a pain when you just want to offer some feedback on a project. That won't be a problem from now on. After months of testing, the Microsoft-owned company has released native GitHub apps for Android and iOS. Both let you manage tasks and pull requests (contributions to open projects) on the move, and you can both dish out and respond to comments.

This unsurprisingly won't let you edit code, and the feature set isn't terribly complicated in the app's current state. You'll likely want to fire up your PC for some tasks. GitHub promises that there's "a lot more to come," though, so don't despair if you like the thought of juggling common coding duties and saving some time at work.

Source: App Store, Google Play
In this article: android, app, code, developer, gear, github, internet, ios, microsoft, mobile, programming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple accidentally listed four new iPad Pro models on its website

Apple accidentally listed four new iPad Pro models on its website

View
Spectrum offers free internet so students can do classwork at home

Spectrum offers free internet so students can do classwork at home

View
Universal is releasing movies in theaters and at home on the same day

Universal is releasing movies in theaters and at home on the same day

View
Moog and Korg make synth apps free to help musicians stuck at home

Moog and Korg make synth apps free to help musicians stuck at home

View
SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 launch with rare 'Liftoff! Disregard' sequence

SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 launch with rare 'Liftoff! Disregard' sequence

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr