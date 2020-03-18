Amazon is holding a well-timed sale on Roku and Fire TV streaming sticks

If you're not a Prime subscriber, not to worry: you can get a discount on the Roku Streaming Stick+ instead. Amazon is currently selling the device for $39, down from $60. $39 is the lowest price we've seen the Roku Streaming Stick+ sell for since it hit an all-time low price of $30 during Cyber Monday last year. Just note that it's currently out of stock, with a restock set for April 1st. That said, you can still advantage of the current price drop.

Engadget Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar gave the Roku Streaming Stick+ an 88 when he put it head-to-head against the Amazon Fire TV back in 2017. Don't let the fact it came out in 2017 make you overlook it, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is still one of the best streaming players you can buy today. It's fast, portable and has a great selection of apps.

Where the Roku stick is starting to show its age is in terms of its HDR support. It's limited to HDR 10. If you have a Dolby Vision compatible TV, the Fire TV Stick 4K is your best bet. Besides the price difference, one of the other reasons you may want to go for one of Amazon's Fire TV Sticks instead is that they offer more robust voice control through Alexa. Their software also does a better job of highlighting content. Ultimately, you can't go wrong with any of the above devices; all three are excellent low-cost streaming options.