Image credit: 400tmax via Getty Images

Google's coronavirus search hub makes COVID-19 info easier to find

The tech giant has also launched a COVID-19 website with state-specific information.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
49m ago
Google has launched a promised coronavirus search hub that makes looking for legit information on COVID-19 a bit less overwhelming. Since the situation is continuously changing around the world and varies from region to region, Google is providing easy access to information from health authorities alongside new data and visualizations.

The hub will show up when you search for "coronavirus" or "COVID-19" on Google, whether you're on mobile or desktop. It pulls information from the World Health Organization and links to your local health authorities, and it organizes what you need to know into different categories.

In it, you'll see an overview of the disease, alongside categories that focus on symptoms, treatments and preventive measures. It includes a carousel of Twitter accounts from your local civic organizations and health authorities, as well as a section that highlights some of the most common questions abut the disease. There's also a statistics category that shows the number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries per country. The feature has started rolling out in English in the US, but Google says it plans to expand its reach to other countries and make it available in other languages soon.

In addition to the new hub, Google has also launched a new COVID-19 portal in the US. It features all the information from the search hub, though you can also use it to find state-based information, safety and prevention tips as well as search trends related to the pandemic. Google also intends to make it available in more languages and regions in the future, which hopefully means localized resources for each country it reaches.

Source: Google
In this article: coronavirus, covid-19, google, internet, Search
