Recommended Reading: What happens when bands don't tour

How coronavirus is destroying the livelihood of music's behind-the-scenes workforce
Samantha Hissong,
Rolling Stone
By now, you've watched, or at least heard about, a musician who's cooped up at home turning to livestreams to connect with fans. While that does give the masses some form of entertainment to replace live events and tours, it doesn't help the behind-the-scenes crew who are out of work for the foreseeable future. Rolling Stone explains how stage crew, venue employees and more have been struggling since the all events came to a halt earlier this month.