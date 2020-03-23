Latest in Gear

Image credit: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Amazon will deliver at-home COVID-19 test kits in Seattle trial

It's partnering with a Gates Foundation-backed research initiative.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
24m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Amazon is playing a direct role in COVID-19 relief beyond shipping essentials to people sheltering at home. Amazon Care, the division providing healthcare to company staff, is partnering with the Gates Foundation-backed Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network to deliver and pick up at-home COVID-19 testing kits as part of a trial. The number of kits will be limited, but should help widen testing for the virus without relying on conventional mail and courier deliveries.

Every driver involved has been trained in handling medical material, Amazon told CNBC. The tests revolve around the familiar swabs used at drive-through testing locations. If a recipient tests positive, healthcare workers will get in touch.

Amazon Care director Kristen Helton said in a statement that the company knows fighting COVID-19 will require help from "both the public and private sectors," and was "eager to leverage" Care's resources to back a local effort.

This isn't a full-fledged testing system, and it's not guaranteed to expand further. However, it could show how Amazon and other companies could improve access to testing at time when it's critically low. Amazon also has a vested interest in accurately diagnosing and fighting the spread of COVID-19. Washington state has been particularly hard-hit by the virus, with over 1,000 cases and 75 deaths in King County (which includes Amazon's Seattle home) as of this writing. Improved research and testing could help keep employees and the broader community safe.

Via: TechCrunch
Source: CNBC
In this article: amazon, amazon care, coronavirus, covid-19, gear, health, healthcare, medicine, science, seattle, test kit, testing, testing kit
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

T-Mobile launches its $15 5G plan ahead of the Sprint merger

T-Mobile launches its $15 5G plan ahead of the Sprint merger

View
ER docs don smart rings to better predict COVID-19 infections

ER docs don smart rings to better predict COVID-19 infections

View
Paramount cancels movie's theatrical release in favor of Netflix

Paramount cancels movie's theatrical release in favor of Netflix

View
‘Dreams’ player forced to remove his fan-made Mario assets

‘Dreams’ player forced to remove his fan-made Mario assets

View
400,000 new people have joined Folding@Home's fight against COVID-19

400,000 new people have joined Folding@Home's fight against COVID-19

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr