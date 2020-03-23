Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cadillac

GM offers free, limited internet access in its connected cars

Owners can use up to three gigabytes of data over three months.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
48m ago
GM is offering owners of its connected cars free, limited WiFi access amid the COVID-19 pandemic. You can access the network anywhere within 50 yards of the vehicle.

With GM granting only three gigabytes of free data across three months, you're probably not going to be using it to tilt back the front seat and stream your favorite shows. But, if you're in a pinch and your phone isn't picking up a cell connection, it might prove a lifesaver.

The automaker is also providing its OnStar Crisis Assist service to vehicle owners for a limited time. Its advisors can help by contacting family members, putting you in touch with emergency services or guiding you to a clinic or hospital if you need some assistance. GM has also offered access to the service during other times of crisis, including hurricanes.

In this article: coronavirus, covid-19, gear, general motors, generalmotors, gm, internet, onstar, onstar crisis assist, onstarcrisisassist, transportation, wifi
