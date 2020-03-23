GM offers free, limited internet access in its connected cars

With GM granting only three gigabytes of free data across three months, you're probably not going to be using it to tilt back the front seat and stream your favorite shows. But, if you're in a pinch and your phone isn't picking up a cell connection, it might prove a lifesaver.

The automaker is also providing its OnStar Crisis Assist service to vehicle owners for a limited time. Its advisors can help by contacting family members, putting you in touch with emergency services or guiding you to a clinic or hospital if you need some assistance. GM has also offered access to the service during other times of crisis, including hurricanes.