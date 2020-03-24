How to see a therapist when you’re stuck indoors

Not only can solitude lead to loneliness, but we're also reduced to communicating with people largely over texts and messaging. Devoid of tone and body language, our words can be read as cold. After a week of quarantines and lockdowns it's safe to say a lot of people are feeling sad and forlorn.

One obvious way to mitigate this is to video chat with your family and friends, but some people are also turning to therapy during this time. If this is something you're considering, you've probably heard of online services like BetterHelp and Talkspace. These aren't your only options, though -- there are many ways to find help whether or not you have insurance or money. Now that our schedules are no longer full of parties and bar crawls, the problems we've tried to avoid confronting are growing louder in the silence of these nights at home.

What to do if you already have a therapist

Even if you see a therapist regularly, there will be adjustments to make. By now, most visits will either have been moved online or canceled, but if not, you might want to ask about doing so. Many telehealth providers already have access to confidential video-conferencing software that's end-to-end encrypted to comply with HIPAA regulations. Anecdotally, telehealth companies have been making it easier and quicker for medical professionals to use their software for online sessions. In these cases, you'll receive instructions from your therapist on how to connect -- it'll likely be a link that you click to open the program in your browser.

Of course, for a lot of people a session can be nerve-wracking. An appointment via video is a common alternative, but it can lack the nonverbal cues like body language that can make you feel more comfortable. Though you can read facial expressions through a webcam, you might miss cues from being in the same room physically like posture, folded arms or crossed legs. If video isn't an option, a phone conversation is far better than text only. If they can't offer online substitutes, don't take it personally and try to understand their challenges -- practitioners in the US have to abide by HIPAA regulations and find encrypted, confidential means by which to conduct these sessions. It's not as easy as simply installing Skype.

If you don't have a therapist yet

If you don't already have a therapist, the process is trickier, but finding help is not impossible. The first thing you need to do is determine if your insurance covers teletherapy. If so, you'll have far more options to choose from, plus you can worry less about the expenditure. (If you don't have insurance and can't pay out of pocket, there are still options available, and we'll go over them later.) Medicare recently announced it is expanding telehealth coverage to the whole nation, so it's worth asking your provider whether it has updated its plans to include remote sessions.

Before you dive into looking for a therapist, it's good to think about your expectations -- understanding yourself will aid in establishing a helpful therapy relationship more quickly. Is your style a little more open-ended, or would you prefer a lot more guidance and structure? Do you have any preferences as to your therapist's gender, age and years of experience? What do you want to talk about or get help with? It's also okay to not have an idea at all, but at least imagine talking to someone so you get a sense for any latent preferences you might have.

Once you have an idea of your needs, you can start your search. Zocdoc and Psychology Today are two of the most comprehensive and popular therapist directories, and they let you filter with important parameters like location and compatible insurance providers. Psychology Today will even let you search specifically for those offering online or phone counseling, while Zocdoc doesn't offer that info yet. I'd recommend searching for an in-network therapist to keep your costs low. You can also add other criteria like gender. Zocdoc will also ask you what type of therapy you're looking for. In general, psychotherapy is your best bet as it's the broadest term, covers an array of methods and is colloquially considered "talk therapy" -- ie, not treating you with medication but by helping you talk through your problems. It's a good place to start before you decide with your therapist whether you need other treatment options, whether that be medication or something more targeted.

As you search, bear in mind that these are unique times. Just as some people would need to speak with a few practitioners before finding one that suits them in the real world, you might need to do so in your online hunt as well. You may also find your preferred therapists have schedules so full that getting an appointment feels impossible. Having some patience during this time and clearly communicating your needs and concerns will alleviate some of the stress throughout this process. Make sure to ask when scheduling a session whether it'll be conducted remotely or in-person, and what you'll need to facilitate your visit.

Online therapy without insurance coverage

Health insurance is complicated -- teletherapy may be part of your plan but there may be requirements like sticking to pre-approved providers or having a recommendation from your primary care physician. If you're not covered, but you want to pay for yourself anyway, consider online services like BetterHelp and Talkspace. These are the two most established general-therapy providers that are HIPAA compliant. They'll cost you about $40 to $65 a week. That's cheaper than your average therapy session, which is often $200 or more (without insurance). Both services work with licensed practitioners and offer video, phone, chat and app-based therapy. Just as you would offline, you might have to meet with a few therapists before landing with one you like.