Marshall's latest Alexa smart speaker is a compact cube

Smaller in size than Marshall's Acton and Stanmore speakers, the Uxbridge is more on par with the Google Home Mini, but there's still a lot of power in the compact cube. There's Alexa, of course, plus Bluetooth, Airplay 2 and Spotify Connect support, as well as multi-room capabilities and far-field voice recognition, so no matter how loud your tunes are, Alexa will hear you.

And, according to the company, the speaker has been engineered to create a thunderous sound from its small frame, with high-end components helping to deliver screaming highs and hard-hitting lows. Plus, of course, it just looks cool. It'll be on sale from April 8th for £170 (about $200). Not big on Alexa? The Uxbridge will launch with Tencent Xiaowei on May 4th, and Google Assistant on June 11th.