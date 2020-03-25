Marshall first brought its iconic stylings to smart tech back in 2018 when it launched a pair of chunky smart speakers with Amazon Alexa control. Now, it's introduced another model to the gang, in the form of the Uxbridge Voice speaker.
Marshall's latest Alexa smart speaker is a compact cube
Smaller in size than Marshall's Acton and Stanmore speakers, the Uxbridge is more on par with the Google Home Mini, but there's still a lot of power in the compact cube. There's Alexa, of course, plus Bluetooth, Airplay 2 and Spotify Connect support, as well as multi-room capabilities and far-field voice recognition, so no matter how loud your tunes are, Alexa will hear you.
And, according to the company, the speaker has been engineered to create a thunderous sound from its small frame, with high-end components helping to deliver screaming highs and hard-hitting lows. Plus, of course, it just looks cool. It'll be on sale from April 8th for £170 (about $200). Not big on Alexa? The Uxbridge will launch with Tencent Xiaowei on May 4th, and Google Assistant on June 11th.