Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Marshall's latest Alexa smart speaker is a compact cube

Smaller just got louder.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
31m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Marshall

Marshall first brought its iconic stylings to smart tech back in 2018 when it launched a pair of chunky smart speakers with Amazon Alexa control. Now, it's introduced another model to the gang, in the form of the Uxbridge Voice speaker.

Smaller in size than Marshall's Acton and Stanmore speakers, the Uxbridge is more on par with the Google Home Mini, but there's still a lot of power in the compact cube. There's Alexa, of course, plus Bluetooth, Airplay 2 and Spotify Connect support, as well as multi-room capabilities and far-field voice recognition, so no matter how loud your tunes are, Alexa will hear you.

And, according to the company, the speaker has been engineered to create a thunderous sound from its small frame, with high-end components helping to deliver screaming highs and hard-hitting lows. Plus, of course, it just looks cool. It'll be on sale from April 8th for £170 (about $200). Not big on Alexa? The Uxbridge will launch with Tencent Xiaowei on May 4th, and Google Assistant on June 11th.

In this article: Airplay 2, Alexa, Amazon, av, gear, Google Assistant, home, internet, Marshall, smart speaker, Uxbridge
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

An enterprise SSD flaw will brick hardware after exactly 40,000 hours

An enterprise SSD flaw will brick hardware after exactly 40,000 hours

View
NASA wants students' help designing tech for the Moon and Mars

NASA wants students' help designing tech for the Moon and Mars

View
Citroën's new EV is a tiny two-seater that only costs $22 a month

Citroën's new EV is a tiny two-seater that only costs $22 a month

View
Xbox and PlayStation networks adjusted due to surging demand

Xbox and PlayStation networks adjusted due to surging demand

View
Google Translate adds languages for the first time in four years

Google Translate adds languages for the first time in four years

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr