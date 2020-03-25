Latest in Entertainment

Streaming giants to help musicians affected by coronavirus outbreak

Amazon, Facebook, YouTube, Pandora and others contribute to a fund for music industry workers.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
39m ago
Musicares

Some of the biggest names in tech and streaming have teamed up to help musicians and industry workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon Music, Facebook, SiriusXM, Pandora, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube Music have pledged to contribute to the MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund. The program was established to provide monetary support for people in the industry affected by cancellation of music events and loss of various work opportunities.

The companies didn't say how much they're donating to the fund. But MusiCares, the charitable foundation behind the project, already raised $2 million since the initiative was established last week. The fund can provide eligible music industry professionals (artists, production crew members, technicians, etc.) with basic living assistance, such as money for rent or mortgage. Those interested will have to send in an application, along with proof of cancelled work.

Recently, SoundCloud also joined forces with Twitch to give musicians a way to earn some money while staying at home. Under their partnership, SoundCloud Pro, SoundCloud Premier and Repost by SoundCloud creators can get their Twitch Affiliate status fast-tracked. After they become an affiliate, creators can start earning from their online performances streamed on the Twitch platform.

In this article: amazon, coronavirus, covid-19, entertainment, facebook, google, internet
