Streaming giants to help musicians affected by coronavirus outbreak

The companies didn't say how much they're donating to the fund. But MusiCares, the charitable foundation behind the project, already raised $2 million since the initiative was established last week. The fund can provide eligible music industry professionals (artists, production crew members, technicians, etc.) with basic living assistance, such as money for rent or mortgage. Those interested will have to send in an application, along with proof of cancelled work.

Recently, SoundCloud also joined forces with Twitch to give musicians a way to earn some money while staying at home. Under their partnership, SoundCloud Pro, SoundCloud Premier and Repost by SoundCloud creators can get their Twitch Affiliate status fast-tracked. After they become an affiliate, creators can start earning from their online performances streamed on the Twitch platform.