Google Duo's group video limit rises to 12 people just at the right time

The new limit is available immediately with no need to update the app.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
With many of us cooped up at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, video calls have become a rare lifeline to friends and family. To that end, Google has updated its popular Duo chat app by increasing the group video user limit from eight to 12. That'll make calls more of a party, as you join up with loved ones to share news and commiserate.

Last year, Google added group calling to Duo with an eight-party limit, the same as the messaging app Houseparty (now owned by Fortnite creator Epic). Skype, meanwhile, supports up to 50 users on group video calls, while FaceTime supports 32 users, as long as they all have Apple devices. Google's Meet by Hangouts apps supports up to 100 participants, but only if they're G-Suite business users.

The news was tweeted out by Google's communications suite lead Sanaz Ahari Lemelson. "We recognize group calling is particularly critical right now," she wrote. "We have increased group calling from 8 participants to 12 effective today." The update has taken place on the server side, so there's no need to update your mobile app or take any other actions.

