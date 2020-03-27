NVIDIA adds 'Control' and other games to GeForce Now

GeForce Now users can also play Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Dungeons 3, Headsnatchers, IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad, Jagged Alliance 2 - Wildfire and The Guild 3 through the service. In addition, NVIDIA said that users can look forward to seeing more games added to the platform every Thursday.

This is one of the first positive developments for NVIDIA's game streaming service in a while. It has lost access to a huge list of games since it went live for all users in February. Activision Blizzard pulled all its games from the platform, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Overwatch and World of Warcraft a few days after it launched. Bethesda followed soon after, which means GeForce Now also lost access to titles like Skyrim, Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. Borderlands, Civilization, BioShock, XCOM and 2K Games' other franchises left the platform earlier this month, as well.