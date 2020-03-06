NVIDIA GeForce Now loses support for 'Borderlands,' 'Civ' and other 2K games

GeForce Now's library suffered one tremendous blow after another almost as soon as the service came out of beta. Activision Blizzard pulled its games just a few days after it went public, because it apparently wanted a commercial agreement with NVIDIA. Shortly after that, Skyrim developer Bethesda followed suit.

NVIDIA didn't release an official statement this time around, but when Bethesda exited, GeForce Now general manager Phil Eisler said: