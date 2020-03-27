Capcom delays ‘Resident Evil Resistance’ PS4 and Steam betas

The remake of Resident Evil 3 will be out in just a few weeks, but Capcom wanted to give eager gamers the chance to play Resident Evil Resistance -- a multiplayer game that comes with Resident Evil 3 -- a bit early. The publisher had planned on opening a public beta today on Steam, PS4 and Xbox One, but only the latter has launched on time, as the company announced that technical issues have caused delays for the Steam and PS4 versions. Capcom didn't mention what exactly those problems are, or how long it expects the delay to last. Only 14 days remain until the retail launch of both titles, so hopefully the beta will be available shortly -- otherwise the sneak peek would be rather pointless.

Resident Evil Resistance plots four "Survivors" against an evil "Mastermind." The player who takes on the role of the Mastermind can set traps and unleash monsters against the Survivors, who have to use their wits to escape.