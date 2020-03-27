Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Roku is giving away 30 days of premium video

Epix, Showtime and fitness channels are some of the freebies.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
43m ago
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Add Roku to the list of companies offering free premium TV trials to keep people entertained while they stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's launching a Home Together initiative that provides extended 30-day trials of familiar networks and services. Epix, Showtime, Hallmark and A&E Crime Cental are among the more conventional services on tap. FitFusion, Gaiam and Grokker can help you stay in shape while the gym is closed, while specialty stations like Acorn TV and Smithsonian are also available.

You can find the channels by either visiting The Roku Channel or checking areas like "Featured Free." As usual, this is as much about promoting the services (be sure to cancel any you don't want to keep) as it is giving people something to do when they can't go outside. If your idea of sheltering in place involves catching up on Power or semi-recent movies, though, you're well-covered.

