Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Lab-in-a-box test can detect COVID-19 in 5 minutes

The FDA has cleared the device for use during the pandemic.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
34m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Abbott

The FDA has scrambled to allow numerous COVID-19 tests in a bid to control the pandemic, but one of the latest may represent a big step forward in technology fighting the disease. Abbott has received emergency use authorization for a variant of its toaster-sized ID NOW lab-in-a-box that can provide positive results in as soon as five minutes, and all-clear results in 13 minutes. On top of this, it's one of the few tests of its kind that can be used outside of a hospital, such as at a clinic.

The key is its use of molecular testing that looks for a small section of the SARS-CoV-2 virus' RNA and amplifying that segment until there's enough to detect. Other testing methods can take hours or days to produce viable results.

Abbott is in the midst of ramping up production and expects to deliver 50,000 of the tests per day in the US as of next week. However, one of its greatest advantages may be its existing footprint. The ID NOW platform already has the "largest" molecular testing presence in the US, and is already "widely available" in doctors' offices and emergency rooms. If all goes well, the US could both have a more accurate representation of the pandemic's scope and ensure that the infected get the right care as quickly as possible.

In this article: abbott, coronavirus, covid-19, fda, gear, health, healthcare, id now, medicine, test, testing
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Roku is giving away 30 days of premium video

Roku is giving away 30 days of premium video

View
NASA warns Moon base plans might slip by a year

NASA warns Moon base plans might slip by a year

View
Google rolls out Drive shortcuts ahead of folder structure changes

Google rolls out Drive shortcuts ahead of folder structure changes

View
NASA picks SpaceX to deliver cargo to the Lunar Gateway

NASA picks SpaceX to deliver cargo to the Lunar Gateway

View
Comcast, Verizon make some on-demand viewing free

Comcast, Verizon make some on-demand viewing free

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr