Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Google rolls out Drive shortcuts ahead of folder structure changes

Starting on September 30th, all your files will live in a single location.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
6m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google

Google has started giving everyone access to Drive shortcuts, a few months after it first revealed its beta version. The feature was designed to make it easier to organize files and to point people to specific ones across various folders. You can, for instance, create a shortcut for a certain file saved in a shared drive and then send that shortcut to people in your team. They'll only be able to open it if they have access to the drive where it's saved, though -- those who don't have access to the drive can only see the shortcut.

The tech giant is rolling out the feature ahead of changing Drive's folder structure. Starting on September 30th, all your files will live in a single location -- it will no longer be possible to place a file in multiple folders, in case you have quite a few that are meant to be accessed by different people. After the change takes place, the files that live in multiple folders will gradually become shortcuts. Finally, to make the transition easier, Google is replacing the "Add to My Drive" button's function, so that tapping it will add a shortcut to Drive instead.

In this article: gear, google, Google Drive, internet
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Roku is giving away 30 days of premium video

Roku is giving away 30 days of premium video

View
The first ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ update aims to even the playing field

The first ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ update aims to even the playing field

View
Sony will limit PlayStation download speeds in the US

Sony will limit PlayStation download speeds in the US

View
Comcast, Verizon make some on-demand viewing free

Comcast, Verizon make some on-demand viewing free

View
Facebook introduces new livestreaming features as demand skyrockets

Facebook introduces new livestreaming features as demand skyrockets

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr