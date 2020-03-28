NASA picks SpaceX to deliver cargo to the Lunar Gateway

The space company will use a variant of the Dragon capsule -- different from the one it's using for ISS missions -- that can carry more than 5 metric tons of cargo for its Gateway missions. It will fly on top of the company's super-heavy lift launch vehicle, the Falcon Heavy rocket. Unlike current Dragon capsules that only stay docked to the ISS for a few weeks, the Gateway capsule will stay at the station for six to 12 months at a time.

