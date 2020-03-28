Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit:

NASA picks SpaceX to deliver cargo to the Lunar Gateway

SpaceX will fly critical cargo and other supplies to the station in lunar orbit.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
52m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

SpaceX

In the next few years, SpaceX will fly cargo to an orbit farther than where the ISS is. NASA has awarded the space agency with a contract to deliver critical cargo, scientific experiments and other supplies to the Lunar Gateway, which will serve as the staging point for missions headed to the lunar south pole under the Artemis program. SpaceX is the first commercial provider the agency has chosen for the project, and it's guaranteed at least two missions when the station is up and running in lunar orbit. NASA expects to start building the lunar outpost in 2022.

The space company will use a variant of the Dragon capsule -- different from the one it's using for ISS missions -- that can carry more than 5 metric tons of cargo for its Gateway missions. It will fly on top of the company's super-heavy lift launch vehicle, the Falcon Heavy rocket. Unlike current Dragon capsules that only stay docked to the ISS for a few weeks, the Gateway capsule will stay at the station for six to 12 months at a time.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said in a statement:

"Returning to the Moon and supporting future space exploration requires affordable delivery of significant amounts of cargo. Through our partnership with NASA, SpaceX has been delivering scientific research and critical supplies to the International Space Station since 2012, and we are honored to continue the work beyond Earth's orbit and carry Artemis cargo to Gateway."

In this article: Gateway, NASA, space, SpaceX, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Roku is giving away 30 days of premium video

Roku is giving away 30 days of premium video

View
SpaceX launches its original Dragon capsule for the last time

SpaceX launches its original Dragon capsule for the last time

View
Facebook's experimental Stories feature lets users cross-post to Instagram

Facebook's experimental Stories feature lets users cross-post to Instagram

View
AT&T and Cricket offer customers a $15 plan for a limited time

AT&T and Cricket offer customers a $15 plan for a limited time

View
The first ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ update aims to even the playing field

The first ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ update aims to even the playing field

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr