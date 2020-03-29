Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit:

After Math: Can't stop, won't stop talking coronavirus coverage

Sorry, was there some other existential threat to humanity you wanted to discuss?
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
52m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

It's the new sensation that's sweeping the nation: the coronavirus! Maybe you've heard of it. This week's headlines sure have.

asdf

Apple makes its pro video and audio editing software free to use for 90 days

With folks expected to stay safe inside for the foreseeable future, a number of companies are stepping up and offering use of their software and apps free of charge for the duration. Apple is the latest to do so, this week announcing that its Final Cut Pro X suite will feature a 90-day free trial rather than the standard 30-day.

asdf

AT&T and Cricket offer customers a $15 plan for a limited time

Data caps generally shouldn't be an issue during the quarantine but if you find yourself in a situation where Wi-Fi isn't readily available, AT&T and Cricket Wireless have a low-cost solution. For $15 a month you can get 2GB of data, unlimited talk and text with no activation fee.

Virus Outbreak California Schools

Verizon will provide free internet to students in Los Angeles

If you live in California, chances are pretty good that your kids are out of class until at least the fall semester. If you live in LA county, however, that revelation won't having you pulling your hair out because Verizon (which owns this news outlet) is offering free internet connections for as many as 100,000 LAUSD students so they can continue their studies at home.

asdf

Dyson to manufacture 15,000 ventilators following UK call for help

A mere 10 days after being tasked with their development, the UK's Dyson corporation has already finalized the design for ventilators very much needed to help combat the growing COVID-19 pandemic. Now comes the challenge of rapidly ramping up production of the "CoVent" devices and getting them to the hospitals that need them most.

asdf

Google's $800 million COVID-19 relief effort includes 2 million face masks

DPA invocation or not, it's great to see some of America's largest companies step up and help out coronavirus first responders. Now if only we could convince them to pay their taxes so we can be better prepared for the pandemics yet to come.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

In this article: after math, aftermath, Apple, ATT, column, coronavirus, covid-19, cricket, Dyson, google, home, medicine, tomorrow, Verizon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Roku is giving away 30 days of premium video

Roku is giving away 30 days of premium video

View
NASA warns Moon base plans might slip by a year

NASA warns Moon base plans might slip by a year

View
Lab-in-a-box test can detect COVID-19 in 5 minutes

Lab-in-a-box test can detect COVID-19 in 5 minutes

View
Dropbox beta for Mac can finally sync your desktop

Dropbox beta for Mac can finally sync your desktop

View
Google rolls out Drive shortcuts ahead of folder structure changes

Google rolls out Drive shortcuts ahead of folder structure changes

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr