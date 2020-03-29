Microsoft disables Xbox gamerpic uploads to help its moderators

Microsoft cited "record numbers" of users across Xbox Live, Xbox Game Pass and Mixer as a factor, although it didn't provide numbers. In a separate update on Azure, Microsoft said it was taking "proactive steps" to manage the strain on the servers themselves, such as delivering game updates during quiet hours.

This won't affect your existing images. However, it is a stark reminder that internet giants are struggling with moderation in light of the outbreak, and may have to choose between either limiting features or letting their oversight slip.